April unsuitable for holding national polls: Fakhrul

Reiterating BNP's call for holding the national election in December this year, Mirza Fakhrul Islam, the party's secretary general, today said it will not be a suitable time to hold the polls in April 2026.

He mentioned adverse weather, Ramadan, and public examinations as reasons to this end.

"The time [April] is not the right time for elections in Bangladesh. There is a risk of extreme heat, storms, and rain. Ramadan… and public examinations will also be taking place. It seems that not much thought has been given to this timeframe," said Mirza Fakhrul told reporters after paying tribute at the grave of former president Ziaur Rahman in the capital.

He also said conducting election campaigns during the month of Ramadan would also be very difficult.

"BNP has been demanding elections by December, which reflected the peoples' expectations. We believe elections can be held in December, and that would be the most suitable time for the nation," he added.