April 26: AL calls for rally on same day to ‘counter’ BNP’s

Awami League will hold a rally in the capital on April 26, apparently to counter its political arch-rival BNP's preannounced rally on the same date.

AL Dhaka city (south) unit office secretary Reaz Uddin yesterday sent a press release confirming the development.

BNP's Dhaka south city unit on Saturday sought permission from Dhaka Metropolitan Police to hold a rally at 2:30pm in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office, demanding release of jailed party leaders including its Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

A day after, the ruling AL camp came up with their programme named "peace and development rally", to be held at 3:00pm in front of its Bangabandhu Avenue headquarters, around 1.6 kilometres from BNP's central office.

This marks the second occasion since the January 7 national elections where the ruling party is organising a rally to counter that of the BNP.

On January 30, the BNP held black flag processions, calling for the termination of the 12th parliament. On the same day, the AL organised a nationwide rally protesting the "undemocratic activities" of BNP and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami.

Although the ruling party never dubbed its programme as counter to BNP, but since December last year the ruling camp has been holding its "peace rallies" to counter BNP's agitation.

At Friday's AL rally, party general secretary Obaidul Quader will be the chief guest while BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be the chief guest at their programme.