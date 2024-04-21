Appeal against High Court order

Teachers urge Buet authorities not to allow student politics on campus

The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Teachers' Association has urged the university authorities to appeal immediately against the High Court order allowing student politics on Buet campus.

The demand came from a meeting of the association three days ago, according to a press statement signed by its president Prof Mizanur Rahman and secretary AKM Monjur Morshed.

The HC recently gave the order following a petition filed by leaders of Chhatra League.

Student politics was banned on Buet campus after a group of BCL men killed Abrar Fahad, a second-year student, at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7, 2019.

The Buet teachers' association in the statement also said they are ready to form a panel with expert lawyers for facing legal proceedings in this regard.

It also urged the authorities to take steps to resume academic activities as students have been boycotting classes and examinations since their protest.

Expressing concern that the image of the university is being tarnished by different groups on social media who are trying to connect it with a banned outfit, the association called upon law enforcers to arrest those connected to the banned outfit.