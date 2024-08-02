Apologise and resign, Fakhrul tells govt

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today condemned the "attacks by law enforcement and ruling party activists" on students during their prayer and mass procession programme.

"One person was killed in Habiganj. They have launched numerous attacks on the protesters using bullets, sound grenades, tear gas, batons, and arrested a number of people. attack were reported from Uttara in Dhaka, Sylhet, Habiganj, Khulna, Chandpur, and Lakshmipur," Fakhrul said in a statement.

He called on the government to apologise, and resign immediately.

"Law enforcement and cadres of Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League carried out heinous armed attacks during today's prayer and mass procession program," Fakhrul said in a statement.

"In Habiganj, worker Mushtaq Mia was killed, and many innocent people were injured by law enforcement and ruling party's activists. In Sylhet, indiscriminate firing by law enforcement injured many people. In Uttara, students were injured by bullets fired by police and Awami cadres." the statement read.

Fakhrul also criticised the government for shutting down various social media sites, including Facebook and Telegram, for disrupting today's programme.