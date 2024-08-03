Politics
Staff Correspondent
Sat Aug 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 03:49 AM

Apologise and resign: Fakhrul

Staff Correspondent
BNP Secretary General Fakhrul yesterday condemned the "attacks by law enforcement and ruling party activists" on students during their prayers and mass procession programme.

He called on the government to apologise and resign immediately.

"Law enforcement and cadres of Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League carried out heinous armed attacks during today's prayer and mass procession program," he said in a statement.

Fakhrul criticised the government for shutting down various social media sites, including Facebook and Telegram, to disrupt yesterday's programme.

