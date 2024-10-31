Any emotional step can put state in danger

Says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has emphasised holding a "neutral and acceptable election within the quickest possible time".

"There is no alternative to a neutral and acceptable election for our sustenance as a nation," he said at Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium yesterday.

He said restoring a democratic system was a big challenge for all the political activists, who "expect the interim government to hold an acceptable election within a short period of time".

The BNP leader said state reforms should be enduring. "We are going through a difficult time. Any emotional step can put the state in danger," he warned.

Fakhrul said that the interim government was formed without any representation of the political parties, and without the participation of the political parties, no reform could be successful.

"Moreover, the politics of Bangladesh is not easy," he observed and added his party was working with patience to deal with the situation.

Fakhrul also said it would be wrong to say that the government's advisory council has done nothing. They have already announced a search committee to form the Election Commission, he said.

"We had expected that the search committee would be constituted after discussions with the political parties. But it had not been done."

"It's our firm conviction that the interim government has no different political agenda," Fakhrul said.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus must be careful so that his position as a person loved by the people is not lost, the BNP leader added.

The National People's Party (NPP) organised the discussion to mark its 17th founding anniversary.

Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General Maulana Abdul Halim, Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran and Jatiyatabadi Gonotantrik Party Chairman Khandaker Lutfar Rahman also spoke at the discussion presided over by NPP Chairman Fariduzzaman Farhad.