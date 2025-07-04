Politics
Star Online Report
Fri Jul 4, 2025 07:08 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 4, 2025 07:16 PM

Any BNP member who does wrong won't be spared: Rizvi

Rizvi criticizes PR system in elections
File photo
They have already taken steps against 4,000 to 5,000 party men, he says

 

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said any party member found involved in bad or harmful activities will face action.

"Anyone who does something wrong, illegal, violent, or harmful in the name of the party will not be spared," he said.

He was speaking at a press briefing at the BNP's central office in Naya Paltan today.

Rizvi added, "This country must not fall into the hands of thugs. Some are doing unethical acts, bothering people, and creating fear using the party's name. We have not excused them, and we won't."

The BNP leader also said that the party has already taken steps against 4,000 to 5,000 leaders and members from different wings of the party for being involved in criminal groups or dishonest actions.

"As soon as we found out, we took action right away," he said.

Rizvi said that the BNP leadership is firm on this issue, and the acting chairman is following a zero-tolerance policy.

"Anyone who uses violence — whether inside the party or with others — will face punishment. Since August 5, we have responded quickly to such cases," he added.

Responding a question, Rizvi said, "Only a free and fair election can show how much support the BNP really has."

He also demanded fair elections as soon as possible.

 
