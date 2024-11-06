Anti-Discrimination Student Movement forms Narail committee

With its aim to establish district-level committees nationwide, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has now formed a 51-member convening committee in Narail district.

This marks their third convening committee at the district level after Kushtia and Chuadanga.

Earlier, on November 2, they formed a 111-member committee in Kushtia, followed by another committee in Chuadanga on November 4.

The 101-member convening committee for Narail district was announced on Wednesday evening through the official Facebook page of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The announcement was signed by the movement's convenor, Hasnat Abdullah, and member secretary, Arif Sohel.

Rafayetul Haque Tomal has been named the convener while Md Shafayet was made the member secretary of the 51- member convening committee.

In other key positions, Quazi Yazur Rahman Babu was made the chief organiser and Nusrat Jahan was named the spokesperson.

In addition, six were appointed as joint convenors, seven as joint member secretaries, three as organisers, and 31 as members.