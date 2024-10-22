Politics
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 09:32 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 10:25 PM

Politics

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announces central committee

Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 09:32 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 10:25 PM
Photo: Sajjad Hossain

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced a four-member central committee tonight.

The committee was announced at a press conference at 8:00pm at the Central Shaheed Minar premises.

Hasnat Abdullah was made the convenor, Arif Sohel member secretary, Abdul Hannan Masud chief organiser, and Umama Fatima the spokesperson, said Sarjis Alam, coordinator of the movement.

He said a full committee would be formed soon.

July Shaheed Smriti Foundation: Sarjis general secretary, Snigdha CEO

"This committee will not emerge as a political party," said Abdul Kader, another coordinator of the movement, during the press conference.

He said the formation of the committee was based on the opinions of 158 coordinators across the country.

Hasnat, Arif, Hannan, and Fatima also spoke at the press conference.

Related topic:
new central committee for Anti-Discrimination Student Movement
