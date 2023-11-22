Another spell of 48-hr blockade begins today

BNP, allies take out processions in different parts of country; truck torched in Rajshahi

The BNP and its allies are enforcing a 48-hour-long nationwide blockade starting this morning. With this fresh blockade, it is the party's sixth round of blockades since October 28.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party's senior joint secretary general, called for the blockade at a virtual press briefing on Monday evening after the party's latest 48-hour hartal ended amid arson attacks on public transport.

The BNP has been observing blockades since October 28, demanding the resignation of the Awami League government and elections under a non-partisan interim administration. Hartals have been added to its political programmes after the announcement of the polls schedule by the Election Commission on November 15.

Yesterday, BNP supporters took out processions from different places around the country to ensure the success of today's blockade.

The BNP's Rangpur Metropolitan Unit called a daylong hartal for today in protest of the verdict against five leaders of BNP and its youth wing.

In another development, unidentified criminals hurled crude bombs at the residence of BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas in the capital's Shahjahanpur area around 8:00am, said his wife, Afroza Abbas.

Afroza, also the president of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, told reporters, "Following the explosions, the house got engulfed in smoke."

Contacted, Hayatul Islam Khan, deputy commissioner of (Motijheel Division) police, said, "There was an incident of a crude bomb blast in the Shahjahanpur area. On information, police went to the spot to investigate".

Besides, unidentified arsonists set a truck on fire when it was parked near a market in the Seroil Colony area of Rajshahi city yesterday around 4:00am.

The cockpit of the truck was damaged in the fire, said Abu Sama, senior station officer of Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defense.

Informed, firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

The Mirpur area in Dhaka witnessed the highest number of arson attacks between October 28 and November 20, according to statistics from Fire Service and Civil Defence.

A total of 197 arson attacks were reported across the country during this period. Of those, 95 attacks were carried out in Dhaka and 17 of them were reported in Mirpur alone, it said.

Meanwhile, Rab arrested BNP chairperson's advisors Habibur Rahman Habib and Ataur Rahman Dhali in the capital over different charges.

Later in the day, Rizvi, at a virtual press conference, said the government had been setting fire to vehicles to foil the democratic movement and to falsely implicate BNP men.

"The government is isolated from the people and has been carrying out planned arson across the country," he said.

He claimed 14,675 party leaders and activists, including the 475 yesterday, were arrested since October 28. During this period, 346 cases were filed against party leaders and workers, he added.