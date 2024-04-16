Another rape accusation: Tangail town AL exempts Boro Moni

Tangail town unit of Awami League temporarily relieved Golam Kibria Boro Moni, vice-president of the unit, after he was accused in a rape case once again.

A recommendation has also been made to lawmaker Mirza Azam, organising secretary of AL central committee (in charge of Dhaka division), for his final release.

The action against the AL leader was announced through a letter on April 7, confirmed Tangail town AL president SM Sirajul Haque Khan Alamgir, also mayor of Tangail municipality, to The Daily Star.

A rape case has been filed with Turag Police Station in the capital against Tangail town AL vice-president Golam Kibria Boro Moni. Reports on the matter have been published in various digital and print media since March 29. The decision was taken on the advice and instructions of the central AL leaders in charge of the district, the letter states.

On March 30, the 21-year-old woman filed the case against Boro Moni under the Women and Children Repression and Prevention Act with the police station.

She accused Boro Moni of raping her at gunpoint at his residence in the capital's Uttara on the night of March 29.

Boro Moni, who is also secretary general of the district's Bus-Minibus Owners' Association, is currently on the run.

Earlier, on April 5 last year, Boro Moni was accused in a case filed over raping and torturing a 17-year-old girl in Tangail Sadar. Boro Moni's wife Nigar Aftab was also accused in the case on charges of torturing the girl. The victim had alleged that she became pregnant due to the rape.

On October 9, 2023, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld a High Court order that on July 11 granted bail to Boro Moni in the rape case.

The apex court passed the order after examining the DNA test report that stated that Kibria is not the biological father of the rape victim's child.

Later, the victim was found dead in her house on November 18.

The authorities concerned alleged that the victim died by suicide.