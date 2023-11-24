Another bout of 48-hr blockade from Sunday

Bus, 3 other vehicles torched; two cops hurt in crude bomb attack in Rajshahi

Arsonists torch a bus in the capital’s Bijoynagar area around 1:00pm yesterday, the second day of the BNP’s 48-hour nationwide blockade. Passengers managed to get off the bus unhurt. Photo: Palash Khan

The BNP and its allies have called another 48-hour fresh blockade from Sunday morning.

At a virtual press briefing yesterday, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the party, announced the programme demanding the next national election under a non-partisan administration and cancellation of the election schedule.

The party's ongoing 48-hour blockade ends at 6:00am today.

A bus was torched in the capital and three other vehicles were set alight in Gazipur and Kishoreganj yesterday, while two constables were injured as criminals hurled a crude bomb at a human hauler carrying police personnelin Rajshahi on Wednesday night.

During the blockade, arsonists set fire to six vehicles across the country, with two reported in the capital, according to the fire service.

Traffic across the country increased on the last day of the blockade yesterday. A few inter-district buses left the capital, The Daily Star learnt this after talking to transport workers.

With the fresh blockade, it would be BNP's seventh round of blockades since October 28, when BNP activists and police clashed during the party's grand rally in the capital's Nayapaltan.

The BNP claimed that 15,600 party leaders and activists were arrested, including yesterday's 410, since the day.

During this period, 384 cases were filed against party activists, it added.

Rab said it arrested 31 people yesterday, adding that with them, 690 people were held in connection with violence since October 28.

ARSON ATTACKS

In Dhaka, arsonists torched a bus of Ajmeri Paribahan in Bijoynagar area around 12:50pm, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer of the fire service.

On information, two fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

In Gazipur, criminals set two lorries alight on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around 5:30am yesterday, said Abdus Samad, station officer of Gazipur fire service.

He added that pickets on a car and a motorbike intercepted the cotton-carrying lorries at Salna and set those on fire after pouring petrol on them.

No one was hurt in the attack.

In another incident, two constables were injured in Rajshahi as helmet-wearing criminals hurled a crude bomb at a human hauler carrying police personnel on Wednesday night, said Shakhawat Hossain, a sub-inspector of Airport Police Station, who was in the vehicle.

The constables -- Zahidul Islam and Shamim Haider -- were admitted to the police lines hospital in Rajshahi, the SI added.

In Kishoreganj, blockade supporters torched a pickup on Choysoti road in Kuliarchar early yesterday, said Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge of Kuliarchar Police Station.

Pickup owner Abdul Mannan filed a case with the police station against 15-20 unidentified people, said the OC.

[Our correspondents in Gazipur, Rajshahi and Kishoreganj contributed to this report]