Another 49 BNP-Jamaat men jailed

They were sued in 2012-2018 over political violence

Forty-nine more leaders and activists of BNP-Jamaat and their front organisations were sentenced to different jail terms yesterday in four cases filed between December 2012 and September 2018 over political violence in Dhaka.

With this, at least 723 members of BNP-Jamaat and their front bodies have been jailed since November 7 this year in 40 cases filed on charges of illegal gatherings on streets, rioting, damaging properties, vandalism, and assaulting police and obstructing them from discharging their duties.

In a case filed with Bhatara Police Station in September 2018 over political violence, four leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations were handed three years' rigorous imprisonment each by a Dhaka court yesterday.

The convicts are BNP leader Md Ataur Rahman, former chairman of Bhatara Union Parishad, and its members Abdul Aziz, Mosharraf Hossain Swapan, and Md Helal Uddin.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib pronounced the verdict in absence of the convicts in the courtroom.

The court also issued conviction warrants against the four and directed the officer-in-charge of Bhara Police Station to comply with its order.

It acquitted 16 other accused as their involvement in the crimes was not proved beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the case statement, a group of leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami gathered in front of Fansertek around 8:15pm on September 19, 2018. They created anarchy and made an attempt to worsen law and order in the area.

After an investigation, police submitted the charge sheet in the case against the 20 on January 25, 2019.

Also yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hassan sentenced 25 leaders and activists of BNP-Jamaat and their front organisations to 30 months' rigorous imprisonment each in a case filed with Demra Police Station in December 2012.

Before delivering the judgment, the magistrate cancelled their bail, declared them fugitives and issued arrest warrants against the 25 as they remained absent without taking any legal steps through their lawyers.

The court acquitted the 12 other accused as their involvement in the incident was not proved beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the case statement, a group of leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat and their front bodies gathered in front of Dania High School in the city's Demra around 9:00am on December 9, 2012. They vandalised vehicles, assaulted cops and prevented them from discharging their duties.

In another development, the same court yesterday sentenced nine BNP-Jamaat men to two years' imprisonment each in a case lodged with Pallabi Police Station on February 6 of 2013.

The case was filed on charges of illegal gatherings on streets, vandalising vehicles, assaulting police personnel and obstructing them from carrying out their duties.

In another political violence case filed with Kamrangirchar Police Station on April 5, 2013, 11 leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat were sentenced to six months' imprisonment each by another Dhaka court yesterday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury handed down the sentences in absence of the convicts in the courtroom.

The magistrate also issued conviction warrants against the 11 and directed the Kamrangirchar Police Station OC to execute the order.

After an investigation, police submitted the charge sheet in the case against the accused on April 20, 2014 for creating anarchy in Jafrabad area of Kamrangirchar.