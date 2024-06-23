AL’s upcoming challenge is to resist communal evil forces: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the upcoming challenge of their party is to resist the communal evil forces under the patronization of BNP.

"On the founding anniversary of Awami League, our pledge is to consolidate the independence achieved through bloodshed. Disguised BNP is the main obstacle in the way of moving ahead. They act wrong in the name of the Liberation War. Communal forces and militancy are the same enemies to us," he said.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said this to reporters after placing a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhaka's Dhanmondi-32.

The AL general secretary said the communal forces are being united under the leadership of BNP.

"We should defeat the evil forces and this is our today's pledge. We will consolidate our victory. We will build a 'Smart Bangladesh' under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.

He said AL was formed to realise the dream of building an independent and sovereign Bangladesh. AL is the traditional and biggest political party in the country, he said.

The minister said AL came into being on June 23, 1949, and it became a popular political party among the mass people in this part of the world through the immense sacrifices and utmost dedication of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Quader said the country achieved independence under the leadership of the oldest and biggest political party, AL, which is also the pioneer of the democratic and non-communal spirit of the country.

He said AL became leaderless after the assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family members on August 15, 1975.

Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina took the helm of AL after returning to the country in 1981. She again united the party. She has been leading the party for three decades.