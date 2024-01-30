AL’s power comes from India, not people: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday said Awami League's power comes from India, not the people of Bangladesh.

"Awami League leaders' remarks make it clear that India, not the people, is the party's actual source of power," he said at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office.

"The Indian government's strength keeps Sheikh Hasina in power. Awami League is right now a commodity in India, which goes against the rights and honour of an independent, sovereign country," said Rizvi.

He claimed that with India's help, AL "seized power" again through a "mock election".

The BNP leader also accused the AL government of not protesting the "ruthless killings" on the India-Bangladesh border.

He said law enforcers arrested over 2,75,026 BNP leaders and activists in 1,186 cases across the country from October 28 last year until yesterday afternoon.

He also claimed that 12 party leaders and activists were detained and two cases were filed against 123 named and unnamed party activists in 72 hours preceding yesterday afternoon.