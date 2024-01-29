Politics
Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 29, 2024 04:40 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 04:43 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

AL's January 30 rally in Tejgaon postponed

Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 29, 2024 04:40 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 04:43 PM
Awami League nomination

Awami League's Dhaka north city unit has postponed its peace rally planned for January 30 in Dhaka's Tejgaon "due to unavoidable reasons".

A press release in this regard was issued by the AL unit's office secretary Praloy Samaddar Bappi today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Due to unavoidable reasons, the peace rally and procession of Dhaka north city Awami League scheduled for January 30 has been postponed as per the order of its president and general secretary. Further schedule will be announced in detail later," reads the release.

On January 27, during a rally at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced countrywide rallies for January 30.

The party will hold peace, democracy and development rallies in all cities, districts and upazilas of the country on the same day.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ড. ইউনূস
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অর্থ আত্মসাৎ মামলায় ড. ইউনূসসহ ১৪ জনের বিরুদ্ধে দুদকের চার্জশিট

আগামীকাল মঙ্গলবার চার্জশিটটি আদালতে জমা দেওয়া হবে বলে দুদক সূত্রে জানা গেছে।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

স্বাদে, গন্ধে অতুলনীয় মানিকগঞ্জের হাজারি গুড়

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification