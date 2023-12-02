AL’s Independent Candidates: Party to decide their fate on a case-by-case basis

After more than 400 Awami League leaders joined the election race as independent candidates after getting an initial go-ahead from the party top brass, the ruling party leaders are now discussing how to rein some of them in to avoid chaos, party sources have said.

According to them, AL will not take any uniform decision to deal with its independent candidates. Rather, their fate will be decided on a case-to-case basis, depending on which strategy is best for which constituency.

As per the informal discussions among central leaders, the party will allow independents in some constituencies and put pressure on others to withdraw their nomination. As for the sitting MPs who were dropped by the party but filed nomination nevertheless, the party high command will ask them not to run against the party-nominated candidates, multiple sources involved in the discussion said.

The party is now collecting constituency-wise data on its independent aspirants. A final decision on where to allow them will be made after scrutiny by the Election Commission, as many hopefuls may lose candidacy after scrutiny of the nomination papers.

The EC started the scrutiny process yesterday, which will end on Monday.

"It is not that everyone is participating in the election as independent candidates. We will monitor the development until December 16," AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters yesterday, replying to a question about the overwhelming number of their independent candidates.

AL sources said the party will communicate its decision to its independents candidates as to whether they can run or not.

The party may allow its independents to run where no major party other than the AL has fielded candidates, but not in the seats where several parties, including Jatiya Party, fielded candidates.

The party will sit in a day or two to discuss the matter, and is likely to make a final decision before December 17, the last date for withdrawal of candidacy.

As many as 442 independent candidates from the ruling party are pitted against their party-sponsored candidates in 298 seats. This means, the party-backed aspirants will be challenged by more than one party colleagues in many seats.

AL did not announce its pick in two seats -- Narayanganj-5 and Kustia-2.

Last week, party chief Sheikh Hasina gave a green signal to her party colleagues to run as independents in efforts to make the election competitive and draw more voters to the polling centres. The party later shifted its position, saying any AL leaders seeking to run as independents must get the party nod.

To join the race, slated for January 7, at least 61 elected representatives quit their posts -- all of them from the ruling camp. Of them, four were district council chairmen, one was a member of district council, 52 upazila parishad chairmen and four municipality mayors.

Of the four district council chairmen, three resigned after getting party nominations. Of the 52 upazila chairmen, 11 resigned before nomination to contest the poll.

One district council chairman, 42 upazila parishad chairmen, four municipality mayors and one district council member resigned to take a shot at parliament as independent candidates.

According to some AL leaders, a large number of elected representatives did not get party nomination, and yet resigned to contest the national election as the five-year tenure of upazila chairmen is nearing its end.

Upazila elections were held in phases in 2019.

As their tenure will end soon, many have taken the risk to leave office and vie for the national polls, an AL leader said wishing anonymity.

Awami League charter prohibits running in election against party-picked candidates both in national and election polls. This is punishable by expulsion. However, not everyone will face the same consequence this time for running against the party nominee, according to the party sources.

Already, many party-backed candidates are worried about their win as they will have to face a stiff challenge from party colleagues. Many also fear about intra-party feuds and breach of party discipline across the country, with so many candidates from the same party running against each other.

Before the last national election in 2018, the AL shared 11 seats with 14-party alliance partners and two with its electoral partner Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh.

Currently, there are eight lawmakers from the AL's alliance partners -- three each from the JSD and Workers Party, one from Jatiya Party (Manju) and one from Tarikat Federation and two MPs were elected from Bikalpa Dhara. All of them contested with AL's electoral symbol, "boat" in the last election.