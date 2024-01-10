Politics
AL's first rally after Jan 7 election win begins

Traffic jam seen on adjacent roads
Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 10, 2024 03:09 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 04:01 PM
Photo: Palash Khan

Leaders and activists of the Awami League started a rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital around 2:30pm today.

The rally has been organised marking the homecoming day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka today.

It is the first public rally of the AL since the party secured victory in the January 7 national election.

Due to the programme, a traffic congestion was seen on the adjacent roads of the rally venue, our staff correspondent reports.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the rally. She will join later in the day.

Carrying placards, and chanting party slogans, enthusiastic and joyful activists have been converging towards the rally venue in small groups.

"There will be double celebration this time. One [celebration] is to commemorate the homecoming day of Bangabandhu, and the other is to celebrate Awami League's [election] victory," said Rasel Ahmed, a Chhatra League (BCL) activist of Dhaka University's Surja Sen Hall.

Photo: Ashik Abdullah Apu

The leaders and activists of Awami League and its different fronts and associated bodies from Dhaka and adjacent districts started to gather at the rally venue since 1:00pm.

Also, additional police forces were deployed in the area.

Traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a notice yesterday that vehicles should take diversions through the areas near Suhrawardy Udyan today until the rally ends.

The areas mentioned in the notice are: Kataban intersection, Hotel InterContinental intersection, Matsya Bhaban intersection, Doel Chattar intersection, DU Medical Centre intersection, Jagannath Hall intersection, DU Sculpture intersection, and DU VC Bunglow intersection.

