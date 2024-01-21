Politics
Sun Jan 21, 2024 03:07 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 21, 2024 03:10 PM

AL's central working committee to meet tomorrow

The ruling Awami League will hold an emergency meeting of its central working committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, tomorrow evening.

Party president Sheikh Hasina, also the prime minister, will preside over the meeting at the Gono Bhaban.

This will be the first meeting of the AL central working committee after the party formed the government for fourth consecutive time following a landslide victory in the 12th national polls on January 7.

