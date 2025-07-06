Allies of fascists trying to create anarchy: Rizvi

We want civil rights of the people and real democracy, he says

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said collaborators of the "fallen Awami fascist government" are attempting to create chaos in the country.

"We want civil rights of the people and real democracy. If real democracy is practised, the truth can be spoken. Free and fair elections are the expectation of the people, which will be completed under the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus," he said.

Rizvi said this while talking to reporters after meeting Naima Erin Nitu, the ailing wife of Muttakin Billah, who was martyred in the July mass uprising, at Tolarbagh in the capital this afternoon.

The BNP leader hoped that the interim government would not extend the election timeline to give any advantage to any political party or individual.

"They will not do that. They will hold a free and fair election within the specified time frame that they have said," he added.

BNP Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, Religious Affairs Secretary Rafiqul Haque Jamal, executive committee members Kazi Rawnkul Islam Shraban and Abdus Sattar Patwary, Jubo Dal leader Omar Faruk Kawsar, and others were present on the occasion.