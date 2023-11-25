AL yet to decide on seat-sharing with alliance partners: Quader

The Awami League is yet to decide on seat-sharing with its partners of the 14-party alliance, party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"The focus at the moment is not on alliance partners but rather on selecting candidates who enjoy popularity among the people," Quader said at AL's president's Dhanmondi political office.

Quader said, "Our leader, Sheikh Hasina, heads the 14-party alliance. We have not reached any decision on whether we will need partners or not. This decision depends on the formation of alliances by our opponents. If they [opponents] form a significant alliance, we will respond accordingly and form an alliance. Otherwise, there is no need for unnecessary alliances."

"We will not form alliances without a strategic purpose," Quader added.

"We will form an alliance with those who must have acceptance to the people. I belong to a party; my party is under an alliance. Therefore, I will win if I participate in the elections -- there is no such guarantee," added Quader.

Responding to queries from journalists, Quader said nominations will be granted based on a mix of new and established candidates. "In some cases, we need to reconsider where the incumbent candidates have lost acceptance to the people."

"The primary criterion for nomination is the electability of candidates. As for the number of incumbent lawmakers who may be excluded or re-nominated, such figures have not been finalised. We are considering individuals who will enhance our party's standing among the people in the upcoming elections," added the AL general secretary.