AL won’t spare anyone involved in corruption: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said looters were not punished during the BNP regime but AL will not spare anyone regardless of party affiliations for involvement in corruption.

He said this at a joint meeting with Dhaka Metropolitan North-South, district Awami League and all allied organisations' leaders at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the budget was proposed to stop the looting of big fish.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has saved the country from the reign of looting that was created during the BNP regime that led the country towards destruction. No one will get away with looting now. BNP does not dare to punish its own people," he said.

"We must hold peace rallies to protect the lives and properties of people against the culture of arson terrorism introduced by BNP. You have to resist it. You have to be ready on the streets," he told party leaders.