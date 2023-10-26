Politics
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Oct 26, 2023 04:38 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 04:42 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

AL won't sit idle if peace rally attacked: Quader

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Oct 26, 2023 04:38 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 04:42 PM
Obaidul Quader. File Photo: UNB

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP was openly threatening violence.

"Awami League wants peace. However, if our peace rally is attacked, AL leaders and activists will not sit idle. AL is committed to protecting the lives and property of the people," he said while addressing a press briefing to discuss the inauguration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Chattogram.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We will not go to BNP's programme to attack them. But if our rally is attacked, we will resist and retaliate," said the Quader, the road transport and bridges minister.

"We want free and fair elections. We want peace during elections. We want peace in the pre-election period too. The government will not allow unrest," he added.

"Why should we provoke? There's no need for us to provoke anyone. We want to run the country peacefully," Quader also said.

"We are not aware of foreign pressure. We will conduct our elections. As friendly countries, they can monitor whether the election is fair or not," the AL general secretary said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের লেখা: ফিলিস্তিনে গণহত্যা ও পশ্চিমাদের নৈতিক অবস্থান

এই সংঘাত একটি রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে একটি সংগঠনের। যখন একটি ‘রাষ্ট্র’ জ্ঞাতসারে নির্বিচার হামলা চালিয়ে গাজায় সাত হাজারের বেশি মানুষকে হত্যা করে, যাদের মধ্যে ৪০ শতাংশই শিশু, তাদের দায়টাই কি বেশি নয়?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে একাধিক তল্লাশি চৌকিতে সারাদিন যা করল পুলিশ

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে