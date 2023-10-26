AL won't sit idle if peace rally attacked: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP was openly threatening violence.

"Awami League wants peace. However, if our peace rally is attacked, AL leaders and activists will not sit idle. AL is committed to protecting the lives and property of the people," he said while addressing a press briefing to discuss the inauguration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Chattogram.

"We will not go to BNP's programme to attack them. But if our rally is attacked, we will resist and retaliate," said the Quader, the road transport and bridges minister.

"We want free and fair elections. We want peace during elections. We want peace in the pre-election period too. The government will not allow unrest," he added.

"Why should we provoke? There's no need for us to provoke anyone. We want to run the country peacefully," Quader also said.

"We are not aware of foreign pressure. We will conduct our elections. As friendly countries, they can monitor whether the election is fair or not," the AL general secretary said.