AL will win next election: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her call to the countrymen to vote for her party's electoral symbol "boat" to sustain the country's development and people's wellbeing.

"This time boat will definitely win," she said while addressing a grand rally at the city's Arambagh area marking the inauguration of the much-anticipated metro rail service from Agargaon to Motijheel alongside opening of the construction work of the MRT Line-5 (Northern route).

Mentioning that the next general election is approaching and its schedule will be announced any time, she asked her party leaders and activists to work in unison for the victory of AL candidates.

"All have to work collectively for the victory of Awami League candidates so that we can again work for the welfare of the people. Many development works taken by the government are yet to be accomplished. We have to complete those," she said.

She called upon the countrymen, particularly the residents of Dhaka, to keep in mind that they have got huge development across the country, including in the capital, as they voted for the AL time and again.

The prime minister voiced a note of warning against the arsonists, saying that tougher action will be taken if they don't stop the arson terrorism, vandalism, and violence.

She told the BNP leaders who are giving orders to carry out arson terrorism from home and abroad, to immediately stop the mayhem. If otherwise, the AL knows well how to stop it, she added.

"We are making Bangladesh digital. One person is using this system to launch arson terrorism staying abroad. We will punish the black ship after bringing him back to the country. No one will be spared," she said.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader also spoke on the occasion.