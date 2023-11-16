AL welcomes schedule; BNP, allies reject

The Awami League and its allies cheered as the election schedule was announced while the BNP, its like-minded parties, and the Left Democratic Alliance denounced the Election Commission for starting the process of what they said would be a sham of an election.

The Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, however, said the EC was bound by the constitution to come up with the schedule.

The LDA called an eight-hour hartal from 6:00am to 2:00pm today in protest.

Gonotontro Moncho, an alliance of seven political parties, marched in the capital and called a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal for today.

AWAMI LEAGUE

Welcoming the polls schedule, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said his party would start selling nomination forms to prospective candidates on November 17.

The AL president will inaugurate the sale after a meeting of the party's National Election Steering Committee, he told a press conference in Dhanmondi.

After the polls schedule was announced around 7:00pm, AL leaders and activists marched in different parts of Dhaka and other districts in celebration.

THE BNP

"The chief election commissioner has deceived the entire nation. We do not believe a fair election will be held with Sheikh Hasina in power. He has announced the schedule for another sham election ignoring the people's hopes and the international community's appeals. We strongly condemn and reject this," said the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

"This schedule has created a terrifying atmosphere in the country. People will not accept this," he added.

The CEC and the government must bear the responsibility for the political instability and violence that will follow, he added.

The Election Commission has taken a risky step by following Sheikh Hasina's orders, he said.

AL ALLIES

JSD President Hasanul Haq Inu hailed the polls schedule as a bold step while Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon hoped that EC would take measures to hold a free and fair election.

Tarikat Federation Chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary said the room for dialogues is still there.

"We still believe that there is no alternative to dialogues," he said, adding that parties must not attach conditions for talks.

JATIYA PARTY

JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said it was EC's duty to announce the schedule. However, the schedule can be changed to create a congenial atmosphere.

The party's Chief Patron and Leader of the Opposition Raushan Ershad welcomed the schedule, saying, "It is the duty of the Election Commission to hold elections in a free, fair and impartial manner."

GONO FORUM

The party's General Secretary Mizanur Rahman said the EC had fulfilled the government's wish.

"The opposition parties wanted a peaceful environment for holding a free and fair election. The Election Commission cannot avoid its responsibility for not creating the environment," he said.

CPB

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said, "The Election Commission has been acting like a puppet of the Awami League government. It has done exactly what the government asked it to."

He also expressed fear that there will be more violence in the coming days.

IAB, OTHERS

Hours before the schedule was announced, Islami Andolon Bangladesh marched in the capital in protest. The party will demonstrate today as well.

The Khelafat Majlish demanded cancellation of the polls schedule, saying the EC ignored the people's demand for an election under a non-partisan government because no fair and acceptable election is possible under the current government.

Jamaat activists marched in the capital and some other places last night denouncing the EC.