AL wants to ban opposition parties

Alleges Moyeen Khan

The ruling Awami League wants to ban opposition parties in the country to further consolidate its power, alleged BNP senior leader Abdul Moyeen Khan yesterday.

"The Awami League has exerted control over both the judiciary and parliament in its quest to perpetuate power. They now want to obliterate opposition parties," he said.

Talking to reporters at the grave site of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, Moyeen added, "The bottom line is that this regime wants to ban the opposition parties in the country since it does not believe in democracy."

Earlier, the leaders and workers of Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal, led by Moyeen Khan, paid homage to Zia by placing wreaths at his grave, marking the 44th founding anniversary of the associate body of BNP.

About the 12th parliament election, Moyeen said the results were predetermined, with the government preselecting winners for each seat before the January 7 election day. "That's why the people of the country boycotted the election."

He said there is no democracy in this country as the government has usurped power snatching the voting rights of people. "Even, the major international media outlets are saying that Bakshal-2 has been established in Bangladesh."

The BNP leader said the people liberated the country through a bloody war to establish democracy and the economic emancipation of the poor and to get rid of autocracy and exploitation by the Pakistanis.

"The Awami League government has undermined the main spirit of the country's Liberation War as it erased democracy and snatched the right to vote," he said.