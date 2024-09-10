AL urges support for family of slain former BCL leader Masud

Politics
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Sep 10, 2024 01:56 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 01:59 AM

Photo: Collected

The Awami League has called on party leaders, activists, and supporters to stand by the family of former Rajshahi University Chhatra League leader Abdullah Al Masud, who was killed in a mob attack two days ago.

This appeal was made through a post on the verified Facebook page of the Awami League on Monday.

The post urged supporters to provide financial assistance to Masud's family, sharing his wife's bank account and mobile banking (bKash & Nagad) number.

On the night of last Saturday, Masud was beaten to death in Rajshahi's Binodpur while fetching medicine for his newborn daughter. The Awami League claims that members of Jamaat and Shibir were responsible for the murder.

