AL turns into ‘barbaric’ organisation: Rizvi

Stating that Awami League has become a "barbaric" organisation, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday alleged that opposition leaders are being attacked by ruling party "cadres" in different parts of the country at the behest of the head of the government.

He strongly denounced the "heinous" attack on Natore BNP acting convener Shahidul Islam Bachchu on Wednesday, leaving him seriously injured.

Rizvi made the remarks while speaking to reporters after visiting Bachchu at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Bachchu sustained severe injuries to various parts of his body, including his wrists, as a group of ruling party activists reportedly attacked a rally in front of the BNP office at Alaipur on Wednesday morning. Natore district unit BNP arranged the rally, demanding the unconditional release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her treatment abroad.

He was admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Wednesday night in critical condition.

Rizvi and BNP health affairs secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam went to the hospital at noon and talked to Bachchu's family members.

"Shahidul Islam Bachchu is a senior and experienced politician. The people of entire North Bengal know him as a good person. He is even the main leader of Natore district. His hands, feet, and body were injured severely in the attack," he said.

The BNP leader questioned what pleasure AL and MP Shimul have got by pushing Bachchu towards death through the brutal attack.

"I think this barbaric attack was carried out on Bachchu on the instructions of the head of the government. Because the head of the government becomes happy when she sees the blood of BNP leaders," he said.

Rizvi said a peaceful rally demanding the release of Khaleda Zia was brutally attacked. "This attack is not only despicable and cowardly, but it also manifests that Awami League has become a barbaric organisation."