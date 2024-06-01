AL turned country into ‘bottomless basket’: Abbas

BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas yesterday accused the Awami League (AL) government of turning Bangladesh into a "bottomless basket" through rampant corruption. Speaking at a mass prayer event marking BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's 43rd death anniversary, Abbas claimed that Ziaur Rahman had rescued the nation from this status during his tenure. The event, organided by Dhaka South City BNP in front of the Nayapaltan central office, included prayers for Ziaur Rahman's soul and BNP chief Khaleda Zia's health. Abbas criticised the government for raising fuel prices amid skyrocketing living costs, worsening the public's hardships.