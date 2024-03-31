AL tramples opposition voice: Moyeen

Politics
BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan yesterday said the ruling Awami League  doesn't allow any opposition voice in the country.

He said this while visiting the family of Rabiul Islam Nayan, jailed member secretary of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal Dhaka Metropolitan South, at his Moghbazar residence.

"Bangladesh has fought for democracy, but it is now absent in the country. In these circumstances how shall we survive?," asked Moyeen Khan.

He said Nayan's wife and his family members are being harassed for his political belief.

"We are urging the government  to stop repression of opposition members," said Moyeen.

