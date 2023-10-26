AL too sticks to its choice for October 28 rally venue

BNP said earlier that holding rally in alternative venue would not be possible

The ruling Awami League wants to hold its October 28 rally at their first-choice venue, the Baitul Mukarram area in the capital.

Earlier today, the BNP similarly said it wanted to hold its rally at Nayapaltan, as originally announced.

Riaz Uddin Chowdhury, office secretary of Dhaka City South Unit AL, told Paltan Police Station of the party's decision, hours after Paltan police wrote to both parties asking for alternative venues.

All arrangements including building stage and campaigning had already been made to hold the rally at Baitul Mukarram and it was not possible to shift to another venue, the AL leader said in the letter.

Around 2 lakh people will join the rally and adequate volunteers will be deployed at the rally venue, the letter added.

Earlier today, Paltan police said they had sent letters to the AL and BNP for alternative rally venues, which could be used if the Dhaka Metropolitan Police was unable to give permission for the original venues on security grounds.