AL staying in power by appeasing regional powers: Gayeshwar

BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy today said that the Sheikh Hasina-led government is staying in power by securing support from India, China and Russia by providing them with "illegal economic and geopolitical" benefits.

"Bangladesh is now disconnected from the democratic world under this regime," he said at a press conference organised by the Party's standing committee in Gulshan chairperson's office.

He said the party aims to restore democracy in Bangladesh.

"With public uprising on the streets, democracy will soon be restored under BNP's leadership," he said.

Gayeshwar alleged that the current unelected government has deprived every individual, family and institution in the country of their rights, freedom and dignity.

Gayeshwar said that people believe only BNP will bring democracy and freedom.

"People are now looking towards BNP to get relief from the country's current adversity," he said.

He called upon all right-thinking people to join BNP's ongoing peaceful movement to ensure the "fall of the government".

He questioned if any other party is surviving despite facing fabricated cases against over 50 lakh leaders-activists like BNP.

The BNP leader termed BNP's decision to boycott the January 7 national elections with 62 parties as "right and logical".

"BNP's election symbol Dhaner Shish (sheaf of paddy) will defeat the boat symbol almost all consistency if free and fair polls are held. Even in Gopalganj, Sheikh Hasina may lose," he said.

Other BNP standing committee members including Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, and Selima Rahman were also present at the press conference.