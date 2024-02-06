AL starts sale of nomination forms for reserved seats for women

The ruling Awami League today kicked off the sale of nomination forms for the reserved seats for women in parliament.

Aspirants can collect the forms from 10:00am to 4:00pm till Thursday (February 8), said an AL press release signed by its Office Secretary Biplab Barua.

Those who are interested can collect and submit the nomination forms themselves or through a representative without any additional gathering of people, the notice added.

A photocopy of aspirants' NID will be required for collecting the forms.