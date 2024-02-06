AL starts sale of nomination forms for reserved seats for women

Politics
Star Digital Report
Tue Feb 6, 2024 02:23 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 02:28 PM

Politics

The ruling Awami League today kicked off the sale of nomination forms for the reserved seats for women in parliament.

Aspirants can collect the forms from 10:00am to 4:00pm till Thursday (February 8), said an AL press release signed by its Office Secretary Biplab Barua.

Those who are interested can collect and submit the nomination forms themselves or through a representative without any additional gathering of people, the notice added.

A photocopy of aspirants' NID will be required for collecting the forms.

