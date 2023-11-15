AL to start selling nomination forms Nov 17

The ruling Awami League welcomed the announcement of the election schedule and said the party would start selling nomination forms from November 17.

In response to the announcement of the schedule, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Today is a very happy day. The date for the 12th national elections has been announced. Awami League welcomes the schedule announced by the Election Commission."

Quader came up with the reaction while addressing a press conference, following the announcement of election schedule, held at party president's Dhanmondi political office this evening.

"A meeting of the national election steering committee will be held on November 17. At the same time the aspirants can collect the nomination form. Awami League president will inaugurate the event," said Quader.