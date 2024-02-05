Politics
Mon Feb 5, 2024 09:25 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 09:41 PM

AL special meet on Saturday, 3,000 leaders invited

Star Digital Report
Awami League's peace rally

The ruling Awami League is gearing up for a special meeting on Saturday with over 3,000 party leaders, both from central to grassroots, being invited to attend it.

The meeting will started at 10:30am at Gono Bhaban that would be presided over by AL President Sheikh Hasina.

According to party sources, the meeting was convened to resolve party infighting centring the January 7 national election.

The party also wants to bring discipline within the ranks before upazila parishad elections are held from March.

The ruling party invited members of the party's national committee, central executive committee, advisory council, presidents and general secretaries of district, city, upazila, municipalities and thana units.

AL lawmakers, AL leaders who got as independents, Zilla and upazila parishad chairmen, mayors of city corporations, municipalities, presidents and general secretaries of associate and front organisations of the AL have also been invited to attend the meeting.

