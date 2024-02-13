AL showing arrogance after usurping power: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today alleged that the Awami League government is showing arrogance after usurping power through last month's "dummy" election.

"They're also trying to flaunt the power they've usurped from people," he said.

He made the remarks before distributing BNP's leaflets in the city's Fakirapool area as part of the party's programme demanding the cancellation of the 12th parliamentary polls and a fresh election under a non-partisan government.

"We all must take to the streets together in the movement to demand the cancellation of the dummy election... We have started the leaflet distribution programme with that goal," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent comment that there were many crackdowns on the army and many were sent to the gallows during Ziaur Rahman's tenure, Rizvi said their party founder did everything through a legal process against those who worked against the army.

"But you (PM) have made military officers disappear. Where is Brigadier General Abdullahil Amaan Azmi? He was subjected to enforced disappearance during the tenure of your government," he said.

He said the AL government killed about 20,000 leaders and workers of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and other opposition parties and dissidents in 1972-1975. "Similarly, countless opposition leaders and workers have been killed during the tenure of this regime," he added.

Later, Rizvi, along with some party leaders and activists, distributed leaflets among the public in the area.