AL to share seats with 14-party allies

Says Quader

After several days of uncertainty over Awami League's seat-sharing with its 14-party allies, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said his party will share seats with its alliance partners after observing the political situation.

"The Awami League will have candidates in all 300 seats. But if there is a consensus, some seats will be left for the alliance members," he told journalists at the AL president's Dhanmondi office in the afternoon.

Quader said December 17 is the last day for withdrawal of candidature in the upcoming national election and the AL will observe the situation till the date and will adjust seats.

"We will do whatever is necessary. Everything will be finalised by December 17."

It is a shift of stance of Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister.

On Saturday, Quader said if the opposition does not form a coalition, the AL will not form an alliance since there is no strategic reason for that.

A day after on Monday, Quader and party Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud came up with different statements about forging an alliance.

In the morning, Quader said the AL does not need to search for partners. Later in the day, Hasan Mahmud, also the information and broadcasting minister, said his party would adjust seats with the partners of the alliance like it did in the past although the party announced the names of its nominees in 298 out of 300 parliamentary seats.

It is not clear why the ruling AL did not nominate anyone in the two constituencies.

Amid such situations, AL leader Amir Hossain Amu, also AL-led 14-party combine coordinator, on the same day assured the alliance partners that the AL would contest the election under the alliance banner. He also requested the leaders of the allies to file nomination papers with the Election Commission.

AL sources said Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina expressed her resentment over the alliance partners demanding more seats than they currently hold. They said this time the ruling party will offer the alliance partners fewer seats than the 11 that they got in the last election.