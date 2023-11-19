AL sells 2,286 nomination forms in 2 days

The Awami League has sold a total of 2,286 nomination forms in two days for the 12th parliamentary elections.

On the second day, the AL sold 1,212 nomination forms while it was 1,074 on the first day, AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua told journalists after the sale of nomination forms on the second day at the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office this afternoon.

"Among them, 1,180 people directly collected the nomination forms from booths, while 32 aspirant candidates collected the forms online," Biplab Barua said.

He said that the Awami League earned Tk 6.6 crore today, adding, "Tk 5.90 crore was earned from direct sale of nomination papers, while Tk 16 lakh from online sale."

The ruling party earned Tk 11.43 crore through the sale of nomination papers in two days.