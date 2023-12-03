Politics
AL seeks permission to hold Dec 10 rally

Awami League nomination

The Awami League today sought permission from the returning officer to hold a rally on December 10 in the capital.

The party today wrote to the returning officer of Dhaka district, requesting permission to hold the programme.

Dhaka City (South) unit AL yesterday announced that it would organise the rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, marking Human Rights Day.

The rally will be held at 3:00pm, demanding a speedy trial of perpetrators behind arson and petrol bomb attacks carried out by BNP-Jamaat.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will attend the rally as the chief guest. Central AL leaders will also participate in the rally.

Earlier in the day, Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said that the AL will need permission from the returning officer to hold their December 10 rally.

