AL retains power by killing people, says Mirza Abbas

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas today said ruling Awami League retains power by killing people.

AL is using state apparatus to kill the taxpayers, alleged the BNP leader.

He made the comments in a financial grant giving programme organised by BNP for the families of two deceased Jubo Dal leaders- Shamim Mollah from Mugdha Thana Unit and Abdur Rashid from Adabar Thana Unit.

Shamim Mollah was killed during the October 28 grand rally while Abdur Rashid died on October 29 during Hartal.

The grant-giving programme was held at party Nayapaltan Central office today.

Mirza Abbas said about 15,000 leaders and activists of the BNP had been killed by AL, making a lot of children orphans, and families helpless.

He said AL destroyed BNP's October 28 grand rally as part of their plan which included local and international conspiracy groups so that BNP could not participate in the parliament polls.

AL started arresting BNP leaders and activists 18 months before October 28 mass rally, he said.

"They were even continuously threatening our senior leaders showing fear about jail before the 28 October programme," he alleged.

BNP Standing Committee member said it is not new for AL to kill people. During the 1974-1975 period, the AL government had killed about 24-25 thousand people, he said.