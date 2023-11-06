AL remains vigilant on Dhaka streets

The presence of Awami League leaders and activists on the streets were relatively thinner on the first day of the two-day blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, compared to last week.

Ruling party activists cited two reasons for their reduced presence: first, many leaders attended a rally on Saturday, leading to fatigue, and second, they dispersed across more locations than usual yesterday, meaning the number of activists in each of the locations automatically declined a bit.

"Last week, Ward 26 AL activists resisted the opposition's blockade by gathering in the Farmgate area. However, yesterday they dispersed into smaller groups, occupying positions in Bijay Sarani, Farmgate, and Karwan Bazar areas," President of the ward unit AL Shahabuddin Patwari told The Daily Star.

This correspondent saw a presence of Al activists while visiting Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, College Gate, Farmgate and Karwan Bazar, Gulisthan, Shajahanpur, Shabujbagh, Sadarghat, Jatrabari areas yesterday.

Outside Dhaka, leaders at every organisational level, from the metropolitan to the district-upazila, have also been instructed to remain on the streets during the blockade. They have been instructed to stay in the field from 8 am to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said,"They(BNP) have foiled their own movement. By attempting to trap us, they entrapped themselves."

"Can they(BNP leaders) avoid responsibility? From killing a police official to attacks on journalists….. Can anyone, including Mirza Fakhrul, avoid these allegations?" he added.