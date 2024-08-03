AL postpones today’s mourning procession

Politics
Awami League's scheduled mourning procession will not take place today due to "inclement weather conditions", according to a press release issued by Awami League last night.

The party earlier decided to hold the procession yesterday commemorating the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and to mourn the deaths of those killed during the ongoing protests.

Later, they deferred the procession to today (Saturday).

The procession was scheduled to start at 3:00pm from the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh premises via Shahbagh, Elephant Road, and Mirpur Road and to end at Bangabandhu Bhaban premises at Dhanmondi 32.

Yesterday, the party held prayers in all mosques across the country after the Asar prayer in memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the martyrs of August 15 and the victims of recent violence.

