AL pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Marking Victory Day, a delegation of the Awami League Central Working Committee today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

Led by AL Presidium Member Muhammad Faruk Khan and executive committee member Abul Hasnat Abdullah, the delegation placed a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara this morning.

After laying the wreath, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

Later, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who had to embrace martyrdom on the fateful August 15, 1975.

Gopalganj District AL President Mahbub Ali Khan, Tungipara Upazila AL President Abul Basar Khair and its General Secretary Md Babul Sheikh, among others, were present.