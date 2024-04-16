AL oligarchs celebrated while the poor suffered

Rizvi on Eid celebrations

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday said that the number of wealthy people who are like former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed has increased in the country.

Rizvi said it in a press conference held at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the capital citing recent media reports on Benazir Ahmed's alleged corruption and lavish lifestyle.

He claimed that under the Awami League regime, those who control tenders and syndicates have become affluent with the blessings of the ruling party.

He added that while the Awami League and their oligarchs celebrated Eid lavishly, there was no joy among the country's poor and limited-income people.

The poor people celebrated this year's Eid with ‍starvation and unprecedented sorrows, he said.

"Awami League's 15 years' misrule and embezzlement of people's money have caused a silent famine," Rizvi claimed.