AL office vandalised in Patuakhali

A group of unidentified miscreants vandalised Awami League's Rangabali union unit office in Patuakhali's Rangabali upazila last night.

AL leaders said they were discussing the current political situation of the country around 10:30pm last night when a group of 50-60 unidentified men stormed into their office and carried out extensive vandalism there and also exploded three cocktails in front of the office, reports our local correspondent.

Confirming the incident, Rangabali Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Nurul Islam Majumder said, "We rushed to the spot after learning about the incident. Two unexploded cocktails were recovered and defused. We are trying to arrest the culprits."

Upazila Awami League President Delwar Hossain alleged that BNP men attacked and vandalised their office to create anarchy across the country. "We strongly condemn and protest this incident."

Denying the allegation, Rangabali Upazila BNP President Abdur Rahman Faraji said all local BNP leaders and activists were in Dhaka. There was no question of any BNP leader being involved in this incident, he said.