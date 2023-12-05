AL not worried about voter turnout: Quader

Awami League is not worried about voter turnout in the national election, said party General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

"A spontaneous enthusiasm is prevailing among people. So, we are not worried about voter turnout. No matter how many obstacles they [BNP-Jamaat] create, people want to exercise their voting rights," he said while briefing reporters at AL President's political office in Dhanmondi.

Quader said AL has nothing to do if the candidature of its nominee gets cancelled as per the Election Commission's rules.

"We are not going to put pressure on behalf of anyone," he said.

Candidates nominated by AL whose nomination papers have been cancelled can appeal if they want, the party will not interfere, he added.

Quader said the deserving candidates in the AL-led 14-party alliance will be given seats in the upcoming national election.

"Since an alliance is in place, seats will be shared. But we cannot extend support to any candidate who is not winnable. Just nominating for the sake of the alliance does not do justice to democracy," he said.

Regarding the AL's December 10 rally, Obaidul Quader said, "We have written to the Election Commission to hold a rally on December 10 on the occasion of Human Rights Day."