AL Nominees: In quest for convenient rivals

Some Awami League nominees are in a pickle since they are either likely to face a tough challenge from party colleagues running as independents or they may have to face the party chief's wrath as they could win unopposed.

They have figured out a way though. They are requesting smaller political parties to field candidates in their constituencies. If they have a half-decent opponent, they will try to dissuade the AL from allowing other AL leaders to run as independents in their constituencies.

According to AL insiders, the nominees believe that this will achieve two goals; the election to the constituency will not go uncontested and the candidates of smaller parties will be easier to defeat on January 7 than their AL colleagues.

The AL ticket winners are being smart about which smaller parties they are reaching out to.

They do not want too weak an opponent, which will look bad and may not be enough to persuade AL not to field "AL-independents".

They are going for parties that have a decent number of votes in the bank.

Three AL nominees of constituencies in Dhaka city are among the party ticket holders scrambling to field opponents from smaller parties, the sources said.

Pressure is mounting on the smaller parties to nominate candidates but the problem is that some of these parties do not have the capacity to field candidates in all constituencies.

A few of them are running for the first time and the candidates they are nominating are hardly known by the constituents, said AL insiders with knowledge of developments.

Even if the AL nominees succeed in getting opponents from smaller parties, it will not be easy to stop the ruling party from giving the go-ahead to an AL-endorsed independent.

AL supremo Sheikh Hasina on Sunday spoke in favour of such independents to make the election appear competitive. She asked for dummy candidates to be fielded in the absence of opposition parties.

Hasina also threatened punitive action against nominees who would win without any competition whatsoever.

Talking to reporters at the AL president's Dhanmondi office, party General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the party would not allow all willing AL leaders to run as independents.

"We have a strategic decision. We have time until December 17. We can make changes or corrections within the time. We are a political party participating in the election. So obviously we have a strategy," he said.