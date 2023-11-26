AL nomination: 3 seats where sons replace fathers

Sons of three incumbent Awami League lawmakers have been picked to vie in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election from the constituencies their fathers were elected in the last national polls held in 2018.

They are -- Mohammad Solaiman Selim, son of city AL adviser Haji Selim; Mahbubur Rahman, son of party presidium member Mosharraf Hossain; and Rashek Rahman, son of AL treasurer HN Ashiqur Rahman.

They will be vying for the election instead of their fathers for the respective constituencies.

Solaiman Selim was nominated for Dhaka-7 while Mahbubur Rahman was chosen for Chattogram-1 and Rashek for Rangpur-5.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced their name at a press conference at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office today.