Politics
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 11, 2024 10:28 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 10:33 PM

Politics

AL MP Dhirendranath Shambhu arrested in Uttara

Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 11, 2024 10:28 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 10:33 PM
Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu

Former Awami League MP of Barguna-1 Dhirendranath Debnath Shambhu was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of police in the capital's Uttara tonight.

Mohammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed this to The Daily Star.

There are multiple cases filed against Shambhu over attacks on protesters during the July-August student-led mass uprising.

The DB official could not specify under which case Shambhu was shown arrested.

