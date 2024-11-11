AL MP Dhirendranath Shambhu arrested in Uttara

Former Awami League MP of Barguna-1 Dhirendranath Debnath Shambhu was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of police in the capital's Uttara tonight.

Mohammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed this to The Daily Star.

There are multiple cases filed against Shambhu over attacks on protesters during the July-August student-led mass uprising.

The DB official could not specify under which case Shambhu was shown arrested.