AL men extorting toll from battery rickshaw pullers: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said ruling party leaders and members are "extorting toll" from poor battery-run rickshaw pullers.

Speaking at a human chain, the BNP leader also condemned the government's decision to restrict the movement of battery-run rickshaws.

"These rickshaws have been operating for a long time, paying tolls to administration officials, and local members of the Jubo League and Chhatra League. The government is steamrolling these rickshaw pullers," the BNP leader said.

Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal arranged the programme in front of Jatiya Press Club, marking International Tea Day.

Referring to Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, he said the battery-powered rickshaws must have been imported from some country.

"Who gave the license to import these rickshaws and allowed them to run on the road in the capital and other cities? The government itself has given these permissions. Those who have imported these rickshaws belong to the Awami League." the BNP leader said.

Rizvi said whatever the auto-rickshaw pullers earn after paying tolls to different quarters, they manage their families with it somehow.

He wondered how Obaidul Quader would understand the plight of the poor when he uses expensive watches and sunglasses. "People in this country are still oppressed and tortured. They have to resort to various tactics just to manage one meal."

Rizvi alleged that the government has been ruining all the sectors of the country by resorting to massive plundering.

He urged people from all walks of life to unite and get rid of misrule by removing the Awami League government from power through a mass movement.